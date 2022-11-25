SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,805,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 142,785 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

