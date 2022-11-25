SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSEZY. Citigroup boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.57) to GBX 1,664 ($19.68) in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,988.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. SSE has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.