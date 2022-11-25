St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,549

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,673 ($19.78) to GBX 1,549 ($18.32) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.30) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,365 ($16.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,474.14.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJPF stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.50.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

