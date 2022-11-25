Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

