Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after buying an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

