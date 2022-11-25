Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) a C$3.25 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$455.90 million and a P/E ratio of -100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.61.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.