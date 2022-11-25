Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) a C$4.80 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 price objective on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Frontier Lithium stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. Frontier Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.55 million and a P/E ratio of -45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

