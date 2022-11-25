Stifel Nicolaus Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

About B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

