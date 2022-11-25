Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

