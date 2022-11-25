StockNews.com Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

