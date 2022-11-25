Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $39.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
