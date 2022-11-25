Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGY. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.64.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.