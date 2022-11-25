SVB Leerink Weighs in on Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

