Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 198 Price Target at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 182.88.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 21.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 13.94.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

