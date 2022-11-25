Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Increased to CHF 83 by Analysts at Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from CHF 79 to CHF 83 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

