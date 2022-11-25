TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €5.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €5.50 ($5.61) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday.

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TEG stock opened at €5.98 ($6.10) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.38.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

