Taglich Brothers Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Shares of AIRI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.98. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
