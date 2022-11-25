Taglich Brothers Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.98. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.