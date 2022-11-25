Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 6.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.48 and last traded at $180.48. 1,184,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,767,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Tesla Trading Up 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

