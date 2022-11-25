The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Andersons worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 179.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,848 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

