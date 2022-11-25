The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $359.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.79.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of SAM opened at $373.76 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 174.65 and a beta of 0.97.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
Featured Articles
