The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $359.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 161.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 83.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $373.76 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 174.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.