The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.27% of Children’s Place worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 57.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

