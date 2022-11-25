The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.27% of Children’s Place worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 57.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Stock Down 4.6 %

About Children’s Place

PLCE stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

