The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $80.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.10.

HIG stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

