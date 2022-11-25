The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 800 ($9.46) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 590 ($6.98). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.51) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 685 ($8.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($8.90).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 813.40 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 727.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 698.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,253.60.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.27), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($206,359.70).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

