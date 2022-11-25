The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 521,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 283,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

