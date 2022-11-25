Thomas A. Gerrald II Sells 5,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

