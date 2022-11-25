Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 578,593 shares.The stock last traded at $116.08 and had previously closed at $115.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 2,607,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,104,000 after buying an additional 774,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

