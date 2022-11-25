Tigress Financial Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $177.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Tigress Financial from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.07.
Walt Disney Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE DIS opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
