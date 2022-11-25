TOP Financial Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 28th (NASDAQ:TOP)

TOP Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 28th. TOP Financial Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 1st. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 6.7 %

TOP Financial Group stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

