Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Raised to 435.00 at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from 415.00 to 435.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
