Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Raised to 435.00 at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from 415.00 to 435.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

