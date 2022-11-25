TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 3.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.56. 436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 293,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of -211.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

TORM Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.66%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 107.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth $266,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in TORM by 19.5% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

