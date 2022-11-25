Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

