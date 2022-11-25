TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.00.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $639.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.