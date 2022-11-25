TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190,552 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

