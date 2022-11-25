TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

