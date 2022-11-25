Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

