Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

