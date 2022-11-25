Trexquant Investment LP Has $743,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,778,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after buying an additional 401,484 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.