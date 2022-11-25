Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

