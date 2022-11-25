Trexquant Investment LP Invests $719,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 over the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $143.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

