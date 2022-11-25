Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $13.84 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,835,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

