Trexquant Investment LP Sells 66,116 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,116 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 412,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

