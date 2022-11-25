Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IVERIC bio by 76.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IVERIC bio by 17.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.74 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

