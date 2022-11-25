Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Trading Up 21.4%

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) were up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 171,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 90,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

