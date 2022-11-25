Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

