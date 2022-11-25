TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.34

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $739.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.