TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. 14,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,176,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. Equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after purchasing an additional 544,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

