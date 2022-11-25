U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of USB opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.