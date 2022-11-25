UBS Group AG Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of NortonLifeLock worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $244,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

NLOK stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.