UBS Group Reiterates €54.75 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €38.34 ($39.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.33. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

